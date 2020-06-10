RICHARDS, Mark Graham:
Passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2020, with his loving wife Raewyn and his sister Catherine at his side, aged 63 years. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Tessa and Stephen, Jillian and Andy, and the late Claire. Loved son of the late Bert and Olga, loved son-in-law of Don (deceased) and Kathleen, loved brother-in-law of Malcolm and Sue, and Grant (deceased), loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff from Access Community Health who assisted with Mark's care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mark Richards, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Mark's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Friday, June 12 at 2.00pm. A private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 10, 2020