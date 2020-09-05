MUNRO, Mark Stewart:
Passed away with his loving daughters and sister by his side on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Christchurch. Adored Dad of Summer, and Zea. Very loved Grandad of Imogen, Madeline, and Jack. Loved brother of Catherine, and the late Christine Grainger. A loved uncle and friend. Messages to the Munro Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. As Mark wished, an informal gathering will be held next week. Due to Covid restrictions, numbers will be limited. If you would like to attend, contact Summer on 0276444448.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020