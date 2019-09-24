MacLEAN, Mark:
Died peacefully in Wellington, September 21, 2019, aged 67 years. Loved brother of Rachel, Donna and Ray and Keith. Uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews and valued friend to many. Family want to thank the team at Wellington Hospital and all of those who cared for Mark. A very special thank you to Stephen Armstrong and of course Missy. Messages and tributes can be left in Mark's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A private cremation has been held as he wished. A celebration of Mark's life will be held November 16, in Wellington.
Published in The Press on Sept. 24, 2019