JONES, Mark Llewellyn:
Passed away on December 24, 2019. Aged 71 years. Adored husband of Lyn. Beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Amelia, Hamish, Freida and Grace; Simon; Ashley, Erika and Mia; and Matthew. Loved brother of Dale and John. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at Coopers Function Venue, Cnr Mystery Creek Road and Angus Road, Hamilton, on Monday, December 30, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Communications may be sent to the Jones Family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019