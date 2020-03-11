Mark FAIRBAIRN

Palmer Funeral Services
150 Harewood Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599422
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Albans Baptist Church
64 McFaddens Road
Death Notice

FAIRBAIRN,
Mark Underwood:
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on March 5, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Mary, loved son of Ann and the late Trevor, friend of Sam and Annie (Dublin), loved brother and brother-in-law, and a loved uncle. A funeral service for Mark will be held at St Albans Baptist Church, 64 McFaddens Road, on Monday, March 16 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Stroke Foundation, PO Box 8143, Riccarton, Christchurch 8148.

Published in The Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020
