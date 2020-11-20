DYSON, Mark Ralph:

20.11.2019

In loving memory of a dearly loved dad and husband who is missed more than words can say.

It isn't what we write, it isn't what we say,

It's how we feel deep inside as we think of you today.

We think of you all the time, we often speak your name,

What we would give to hear your voice, and see your face again.

Your memory is a keepsake, from which we'll never part,

You are always with us, forever in our hearts.

You will always be loved, never forgotten, forever missed.

Love - Teena, Courtney, Britney, and Angus.





