DYSON, Mark Ralph:
On November 20, 2019, passed away unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 44 years. Dearly loved husband of Teena, very much loved father of Courtney, Britney, and Angus, loved son of Ralph and Mary (deceased), loved brother and brother-in-law of Vicky and Peter, Michelle, Ashley and Justine; Derek, Kerri and Aurelien, and Joseph, beloved uncle of his nieces and nephews, and loved cousin to many, and best mate of Jason. Special thanks to St John Ambulance, The Fire Service, ICU South Nurses, and Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Mark. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mark Dyson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Autism NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Mark's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, November 27, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019