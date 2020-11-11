DALY, Mark Francis:
Taken away from us suddenly on Sunday, November 8, 2020, aged 61 years. Dearly loved partner of Natalia, very proud father of Rachel and Phebe, loved brother and brother-in-law of Brendan, Emmet and Marian, and Mary-Jane and Peter. Loved and respected uncle of Sean, Tim and Heidi, Lauren and Ethan, William, Declan and Evelyn. Dear friend of Christine, Nick, Kim and Ed, and former husband of Mary. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mark Daly, c/- PO Box 39-001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Canterbury Rural Support Trust would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Funeral Mass for Mark will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Monday, November 16, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2020