CREAN,
Mark Gerard (Creany):
On October 4, 2019, sadly passed away after an unexpected medical event, surrounded by his family and friends, aged 55 years. Hugely loved husband and 'best mate' of Lyndall, amazing dad of Tom, and Holly, much loved son of Pat and the late Joan, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Lyn and Ben, Phil and Cora, Bede and Neroli, Jim and the late Kate. 'Favourite' son-in-law of Jean and the late Cliff McGrouther, much loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and a great friend of many. The family would like to sincerely thank Greg, Grace, and the local Emergency Services who provided Mark with a fighting chance. A Celebration of Mark's life will be held outside at the Hawarden A&P Showgrounds, Allandale Road, Hawarden, on Thursday, October 10, at 1.00pm, interment at Horsley Down Cemetery to follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2019