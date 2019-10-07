Mark CREAN

Guest Book
  • "One of life's good buggers taken far to soon. So sad,, you..."
    - Kate Taylor
  • "A great guy whom we had many laughs and good times with...."
    - Jules Elliot
  • "One good guy taken far to early so very sad .My thoughts..."
    - Mavis Harris
  • "So sorry to hear of Mark's passing, a great man taken to..."
    - Tracey Mitchell
  • "Deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to all the Crean..."
    - Plesha Silcock
Death Notice

CREAN,
Mark Gerard (Creany):
On October 4, 2019, sadly passed away after an unexpected medical event, surrounded by his family and friends, aged 55 years. Hugely loved husband and 'best mate' of Lyndall, amazing dad of Tom, and Holly, much loved son of Pat and the late Joan, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Lyn and Ben, Phil and Cora, Bede and Neroli, Jim and the late Kate. 'Favourite' son-in-law of Jean and the late Cliff McGrouther, much loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and a great friend of many. The family would like to sincerely thank Greg, Grace, and the local Emergency Services who provided Mark with a fighting chance. A Celebration of Mark's life will be held outside at the Hawarden A&P Showgrounds, Allandale Road, Hawarden, on Thursday, October 10, at 1.00pm, interment at Horsley Down Cemetery to follow.

Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2019
