COWLING, Mark Graham:
Tragically taken from us on Sunday, September 6, 2020; aged 44 years. Much loved younger son of Graham and Carol, younger brother of Russell and Tracy, fiancé of Rebecca and father of Melaine, former partner of Jodi Allen, adored father of Joshua and Conner Cowling, uncle of Tsana and Michelle Cowling, great-uncle of Lilith, and a cousin of many. Messages to the Cowling family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taranaki Retreat would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Mark's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Friday), at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 10, 2020