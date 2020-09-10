Mark COWLING

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time..."
    - Maree Allen
  • "We didn't really know Mark but he lives on in his wonderful..."
    - Merle Duxfield
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

COWLING, Mark Graham:
Tragically taken from us on Sunday, September 6, 2020; aged 44 years. Much loved younger son of Graham and Carol, younger brother of Russell and Tracy, fiancé of Rebecca and father of Melaine, former partner of Jodi Allen, adored father of Joshua and Conner Cowling, uncle of Tsana and Michelle Cowling, great-uncle of Lilith, and a cousin of many. Messages to the Cowling family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taranaki Retreat would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Mark's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Friday), at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.