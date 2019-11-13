CLEMENTS, Marjory Mavis:
On November 10, 2019, passed away peacefully after a wonderful day with her family, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth, Greg and Kelly, Mark, and Jeff. Loved by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Messages may be addressed to the Clements family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass for Marjory will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Saturday, November 16, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 13, 2019