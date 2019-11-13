Marjory CLEMENTS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjory CLEMENTS.
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
70 Spencer Street
Addington, Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

CLEMENTS, Marjory Mavis:
On November 10, 2019, passed away peacefully after a wonderful day with her family, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth, Greg and Kelly, Mark, and Jeff. Loved by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Messages may be addressed to the Clements family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass for Marjory will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Saturday, November 16, at 10.30am.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.