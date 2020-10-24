CARSON, Marjory Jean
(nee Maddams):
Peacefully on October 23, 2020 at Addington Gardens, Christchurch, after a long illness, aged 95 years. Dearly beloved wife of the Late Douglas Frank Carson, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dave and Raewyn, Brian and Julie, and John and Desi. Much loved Nana Marj of Rachael, Emma and Douglas; and Nicola, Haley, Kate and Courtenay. Loved Great-Nana of Isla, Harrison and George. Special thanks to the staff of Addington Gardens. Messages may be sent to the Carson family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Cut flowers only, or donations to Dementia Canterbury can be made online only at bit.ly/mjcarson2310 . A celebration of Marjory's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020