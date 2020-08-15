YOUNG, Marjorie Millicent:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by loving family, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda and John Wilkinson, Steve and Liza, Julie and Bruce Sutherland, and Sharon and Grant Mackay. Loved and respected Nana to all her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Loved eldest sister of the late Ted, Patricia, Peter, and Dorothy. Sincere thanks to the Fendalton Retirement Village for all their love and care of Marjorie. Messages to the Young family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Marjorie will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 1.00pm followed by a private burial.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020