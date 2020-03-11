Marjorie LORD

Guest Book
  • "You were a lovely lady Marjorie. We still have the little..."
Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Hilltop Chapel
183 Middleton Road
Dunedin
View Map
Death Notice

LORD, Marjorie Esther
(nee McOnie):
Peacefully at Leslie Groves Hospital, Dunedin, on March 8, 2020; in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother of Janice, and Greg, adored Grandma of Oscar, Tor, Jake, and Ellie. A Memorial Service will be held in the Hilltop Chapel, 183 Middleton Road, Dunedin, at 2.00pm, on Saturday, March 28. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Vision and/or the Orokonui Ecosanctuary would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online. Messages to 964 Taieri Mouth Road, Kuri Bush, RD 1, Brighton, Dunedin 9091.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.