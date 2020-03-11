LORD, Marjorie Esther
(nee McOnie):
Peacefully at Leslie Groves Hospital, Dunedin, on March 8, 2020; in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother of Janice, and Greg, adored Grandma of Oscar, Tor, Jake, and Ellie. A Memorial Service will be held in the Hilltop Chapel, 183 Middleton Road, Dunedin, at 2.00pm, on Saturday, March 28. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Vision and/or the Orokonui Ecosanctuary would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online. Messages to 964 Taieri Mouth Road, Kuri Bush, RD 1, Brighton, Dunedin 9091.
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2020