Acknowledgment

JONES, Marjorie Fairlie:

Marje's children Maree, Christine, Louise, Irene, Bernadine, Patricia, Michael, Cushla, Richard and Jeremy, along with our partners and her grand and great-grandchildren wish to sincerely thank family and friends who have supported us before and after the passing of our much loved mother, mother-in-law and Nana J. Our extra special thanks to Alison and her amazing team at Moreh also Dr Lewis Arundel for their tender loving care of our Mum. We thank all those that helped us celebrate Mum's life at the service, also the hugs, phone calls, messages, cards, flowers and food. We would like to acknowledge and thank Father Brian Fennessy, Julian, Roy, Mitch and the wonderful team at Betts, and Heather Fifield for the playing of the pipes serenely at Mum's service. God bless you all. We have been overwhelmed with everyone's kindness. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all from all of us.



