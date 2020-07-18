JONES,
Marjorie Fairlie (Marje):
Passed away peacefully, without any fuss, in her 83rd year, with family at her side at Moreh Resthome, Fairlie, on Wednesday, July 17, 2020. Loved wife and soulmate of the late Vince. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maree and Kevin Christey, Christine, Louise and Ian Wynn, Irene and James Maguire, Bernadine and Gerry Woodman (London) Trish and Sydney Worsfold, Michael and Jayne, Cushla Jones and Chris Roy, Richard and Steph (Aust) and Jeremy and Angela. Loved grandmother of her 27 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 33 great-grandchildren. Our great thanks to the kind and loving staff at Moreh Resthome for respectfully caring for our Mum. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Moreh Resthome, 17 Main Street Fairlie would be appreciated or can be made at the service. Messages to c/- the Jones Family www.betts.co.nz/obituaries or PO Box 772, Timaru 7940. A Requiem Mass of Marje's life will be held at the St Patrick's Church, Gall Street, Fairlie, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairlie Cemetery.
