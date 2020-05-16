HANDISIDE,

Marjorie (Marj) Joan:

Passed away peacefully at Bupa Cashmere View Care Centre, on May 10, 2020. Now at peace.

Dearly loved daughter of the late Tom and Lyla Handiside, and dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Richard and the late Anny (London), the late Helen, (nee Trumper), John and Teenah, Diana and the late Bryant, Jan Sparrow, and Bev and Kevin. Aged 79 years. Loved by all her nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at Cashmere View for their love and care of Marj, who became her extended "family" over the last six weeks due to the prevailing circumstances. Messages to Handiside family, c/- 2/23 Rossiter Avenue, Redwood, Christchurch. In accordance with Marj's wishes, a private cremation has been held.



