HAIGH, Marjorie:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Beloved younger daughter of the late Frank Gordon Haigh and Helen May Haigh. A beloved younger sister of the late Helen Joan Collins and sister-in-law to the late Selwyn Arthur Collins. Loved aunty of Clare and Graeme Pearce and beloved great-aunty of Ryan Pearce. Loved aunt of Dennis Collins and loved great-aunty of Tamara. Messages may be addressed to the Haigh family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
"Special thanks to the team at St Allisa Lifecare for their wonderful care and support shown to Marjorie"
At Marjorie's request a Private Family Service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020