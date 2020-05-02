FORSYTH,

Marjorie Ursula (Marj):

Passed away peacefully at O'Conor Home, Westport, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. In her 88th year. Loved wife of the late Archie, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bryan and Deb, Robyn and Hugh McMillan, Lyndy and Kelvin Bruce (Australia), and Garry and Belinda, much loved Nana Marj of Brydie and Anthony, Jesse, Andrew and Alex, Carly, Joel and Kelly, Tom and Lyla, Margie, Paige and Joe, Jai and Abbie, and Finn, much loved great-Nana Marj of Jackson, Annabelle, and Bodhi, loved aunt and dear friend of Joy and Brian Hopkinson, and loved life long friend of Val Hadfield. A very special thank you to Dr Vaughn Leigh and all the management and staff at the O'Conor Home. Your kindness and compassion for Marj over this past 18 months has been greatly appreciated. Messages to 29 Eastons Road, Westport 7825. A private service has been held.

God's Blessing was a

gift so rare

So loving and so true

A wonderful person most fair

A Mother such as you.

