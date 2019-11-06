EATHORNE,
Marjorie Sybil (nee Jones):
8.9.1923 - 3.11.2019
Passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Home. Much loved wife of the late Brian, and loving stepmother of Ruth and Pete, Colin and Susan, Peter and Moira, Ross and Leanne. Loving Gran of Blake, Stacey and Liam, Cambell and Flynn, and Great-Gran of Jackson. Loving sister of the late Winifred and Barbara.
Now at Peace.
Messages to the family of the late Marjorie Eathorne, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at the Transitional Cathedral, 234 Hereford Street, Christchurch, on Friday, November 8, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 6, 2019