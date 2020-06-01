De GOLDI, Marjorie Lucy:
Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital on May 29, 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Steve, loved mum and mum-in-law of Steve and Marg, Alan and Maria, Sue and Kent Martin, and Graeme and Linda, loved nana of Mark and Bridget, Colin and Erin, Craig and Sarah, Wayne and Phil, Jade and Olivia, Brad (deceased), Sahrae and Troy, Paniah and Jared, and Nikala, loved great-nana of Mylah, Lucia, Evelyn, Harper, Brandon, Kaia, and Boden, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Jim and Yvonne Potts, Beverley and John O'Grady, loved sister-in-law of the De Goldi family, a respected aunty, cousin and friend. Messages to 3 Pamela Terrace, Paroa, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service for Marj will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, Tainui Street, Greymouth, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1.00pm. Marj will then be laid to rest with Steve at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Gladstone.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2020