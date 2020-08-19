CARPINTER,
Marjorie Joyce (Marge):
On August 17, 2020, passed away peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rex and Julie, Cheryl and Paul, adored nana of Clayton and Kate, and Michael and Kanoa; Melissa and Matt, Haley and Geoff, Bridget and Darren; Daniel and Ruby, and James and Sam; loved Nana Marge to all her great-grandchildren, loved sister of Alfie, and Norm Dunn, loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews.
"Forever loved and remembered"
Special thanks to all the staff at Bainswood on Victoria for all the wonderful love, care and support given to Marge. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marge Carpinter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the current restrictions, Marge's Funeral details will be advised.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020