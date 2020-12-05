HOSU, Marius:
On December 3, 2020, passed away suddenly at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Dearly loved husband of Daniela, loved father of Melissa, and Denisa. You will be missed by all your friends and family. Messages may be addressed to the Hosu family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Marius' life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, December 9, at 1.00pm. Followed by an interment in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020