YOUNG,
Marion Elizabeth Jean:
22.12.1943 – 14.11.2019
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch; in her 77th year. Loved wife of the late Bob Young; and Ian Heslop. Much loved Mum of Langford and Brett, loved Nana to Scott and Jason; and Nan-Nan to Kate. The family would like to express their heart felt thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospitals ED and Ward 27 (Palliative Care) for their wonderful care and support. A service to celebrate Marion's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, November 19 at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019