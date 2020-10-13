WINTER, Marion Ruth:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, aged 92, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late George for 68 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Robyn (Seadown), Marie (Toowomba), Brent and Lynn (Nelson), Judith (Dunsandel), Evan and Cath (Cave), Rowen and Graeme Brough (Darwin). Loved Nana Winter of Rachel, Ben and Jaime, and Tom; Cait, Sam and Danielle; Henry, Daniel and Adelaide; Bill and Henrietta, and Maggie; loved Great-Nana Winter of Georgia; Jack, and McKenzie; Mary, Cassidy, and Harry. A service for Marion will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Saturday, October 17, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages c/- Winter Family, PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Oct. 13, 2020