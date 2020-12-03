TURNER, Marion Margaret:
On December 2, 2020, peacefully at the Observatory Village surrounded by family. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy Turner. Cherished mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to the Otago Hospice, PO Box 8002, Dunedin 9041, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Marion's life will be held at the Oamaru Club, 32 Severn St, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11.00am. Messages to Marion's family, 10a Stirling St, Oamaru 9400.
Wall's Oamaru Funeral Services
(03) 434 8266
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2020