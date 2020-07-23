STRANG,
Marion Ruth (nee Freeman):
Peacefully on July 22, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital; aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Peter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Bruce Hamill, Jeremy (dec), Barbara, Tim and Kim; dearly loved Nana of Chrissie, Maddie, Britta, Jack, Bonnie, Ella and Zach; loved Granna of Ash and Iris. Loved sister of Melville, Alison, David (dec) and Jean; sister-in-law of David, Jim, Bron, Colin and Annette, and loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A Service of Thanksgiving for Marion will be held in St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Main Road, Green Island, Dunedin, at 10.30am on Monday, July 27, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Motor Neurone Disease Association of New Zealand. Messages to 416 South Road, Caversham, Dunedin 9012.
Published in The Press from July 23 to July 25, 2020