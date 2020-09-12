RUSSELL, Marion Eleanor:
On September 8, 2020, Marion passed away peacefully after a short illness; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Les. A cherished and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Denise; Fay and Donald Pannett; Judith and Peter Harris; and Graham and Jane. Adored nanny and nana of Chris, Jennifer; Carolyn, Jonathan; Hamish, Kelly, Justine; Ben and James. Much loved great-nana of Curtis, Felicity; Finlay, Byron; Max and Grace. Loving sister and sister-in-law of the late Elsie and Dick, and sister-in-law and friend of Doug and Betty, Colin and Jim. Messages to the Russell family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Due to the on going Covid 19 restrictions of 100 people, if you wish to attend please email Graham at [email protected] by September 16. A Memorial Celebration for Marion will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Sockburn, on Saturday, September 19, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, 2020