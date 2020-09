RUSSELL, Marion Eleanor:On September 8, 2020, Marion passed away peacefully after a short illness; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Les. A cherished and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Denise; Fay and Donald Pannett; Judith and Peter Harris; and Graham and Jane. Adored nanny and nana of Chris, Jennifer; Carolyn, Jonathan; Hamish, Kelly, Justine; Ben and James. Much loved great-nana of Curtis, Felicity; Finlay, Byron; Max and Grace. Loving sister and sister-in-law of the late Elsie and Dick, and sister-in-law and friend of Doug and Betty, Colin and Jim. Messages to the Russell family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Due to the on going Covid 19 restrictions of 100 people, if you wish to attend please email Graham at [email protected] by September 16. A Memorial Celebration for Marion will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Sockburn, on Saturday, September 19, at 11.00am.