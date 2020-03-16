HENDRY, Marion
(formerly Smithson):
On Sunday, March 15, 2020 at WesleyCare, Christchurch in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley Hendry, and the late Lew Smithson. Loving mother of the late Ray (Bunter) and special loving mother-in-law and friend of Sharon. Loved mother of the late Adele and mother-in-law to Steve Galbraith. Special friend to Alan Smith. Much loved Gran to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Special friend to many residents and staff of WesleyCare, Christchurch.
Your long suffering finally over, Mum, you will be sadly missed - Sharon.
Messages to Sharon Smithson, 76 Fitzgerald Street, Cobden, Greymouth. A Service of Thanksgiving for Marion's life will be held at the Wesley Chapel, 3 Marble Wood Drive, Papanui on Wednesday, March 18 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2020