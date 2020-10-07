FERGUSON,
Marion Frances:
On October 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Mac for 62 years. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Angela Williamson; John and Kathy; Richard and Lisa (Melbourne). LYTTMAB Nana of Robert, Janine; Nicole, Brent, Amy; James, Eleyne, Bryce, Cameron, Daniel, Thomas, and partners. Special great Marion of Mason and Ruby. Beloved sister of Loreen and the late Dorothy. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Marion by the staff of Ward 23, Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gut Foundation NZ would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/mfferguson0510. Messages to the Ferguson family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Marion will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, October 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2020