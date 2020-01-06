Marion DOUGLAS

Death Notice

DOUGLAS, Marion Grace:
On Friday, January 3, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 73 years. Sister and sister-in-law of David (deceased) and Leonie Priest, and Ruth and Ken Hand, aunty of all her nephews and nieces. The family wish to acknowledge the care extended to Marion by the staff at Woodcote Rest Home and Christchurch Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Douglas Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Memorial Service for Marion will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, January 10, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020
