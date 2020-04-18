CHICK, Marion May:
(formerly of Rotherham and Chatswood Retirement Village) On April 14, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital in her 99th year. Loved wife of the late Mervyn, mother and mother-in-law of Shona and Cefyn, Bernie and Liz, and Lorraine and Stephen, loved grandma of Belinda and Cameron, Stephen and Peter, Jessica and Emily, and their partners and her six great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Ina, Margaret, Nurse Maude staff and all her friends at Chatswood. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Marion Chick, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the current restrictions a private interment in the Rotherham Cemetery has taken place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020