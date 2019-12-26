BEALE, Marion Evelyn:
On December 23, 2019, peacefully with her family by her side at Charles Upham Retirement Village, Rangiora, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife for 63 years of the late Tony, loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Melanie, Graham and Christine, and Wendy, treasured Grandma of Ryan and Sarah, Emily; Jordan, and Samuel, and loved great-grandmother of Claire. Thanks to the team at Charles Upham Retirement Village for their exceptional care. Messages may be sent to PO Box 499, Rangiora 7440. The Funeral Service for Marion will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on January 3, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 26, 2019