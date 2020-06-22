ASHBY, Marion:
Peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill (William). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Guy Hahn, Gary and Nicki Ashby. Much loved nana of Jake, and Travis; Lucas, and Brody.
''Too well loved to ever be forgotten.''
In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer NZ would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A celebration of Marion's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Thursday, June 25, at 11.30am, followed by a burial in the Rangiora Lawn cemetery. Messages to the Ashby family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from June 22 to June 24, 2020