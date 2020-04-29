WEIR,
Marilyn Wendy (nee Sim):
Passed away peacefully at home in Akaroa on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in her 81st year. Loved wife of Clive, loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Stuart, Iain and Sue, Dugal (deceased), Frazer and Rachael. Loved Grandmother of Tom, Scott, Ben and Ella, Tim and Lachie, Mark and Charlotte. Messages may be sent to John Rhind Funeral Directors C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Wendy's life.
