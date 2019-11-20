Marilyn TAYLOR

Guest Book
  • "My thoughts for you all in Marilyn's passing. I will..."
    - Alan Taylor
  • "Marley was a very special lady with a heart of gold...."
    - Jill & Noel Vincent
  • "So sorry to read of Mrs Taylor's passing. Our deepest..."
    - Lois, Shirley & Roger Key
  • "So sorry to hear of the sad passing of Marilyn. She was..."
  • "I'm very sorry to hear of Marilyn's passing. Her's was a..."
    - Chris Stevens
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

TAYLOR, Marilyn:
Peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 76. Loved wife of Neil. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynnette and the late Tim, Christeen and Brent, Heather-Maree and Gary, Fraser and Sharee, and Kirsty. Much adored grandmother of Reuben, Harrison, Hannah, Geordie, Victoria, Taylor-Maree, Hamish, Lachlan, and Sinead. Loved sister of Ian, and the late Marjorie. Second mum to many and a special aunt to her many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated. Messages to the Taylor Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019
