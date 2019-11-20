TAYLOR, Marilyn:
Peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 76. Loved wife of Neil. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynnette and the late Tim, Christeen and Brent, Heather-Maree and Gary, Fraser and Sharee, and Kirsty. Much adored grandmother of Reuben, Harrison, Hannah, Geordie, Victoria, Taylor-Maree, Hamish, Lachlan, and Sinead. Loved sister of Ian, and the late Marjorie. Second mum to many and a special aunt to her many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated. Messages to the Taylor Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019