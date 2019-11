TAYLOR, Marilyn:Peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 76. Loved wife of Neil. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynnette and the late Tim, Christeen and Brent, Heather-Maree and Gary, Fraser and Sharee, and Kirsty. Much adored grandmother of Reuben, Harrison, Hannah, Geordie, Victoria, Taylor-Maree, Hamish, Lachlan, and Sinead. Loved sister of Ian, and the late Marjorie. Second mum to many and a special aunt to her many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated. Messages to the Taylor Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.