NGATAI, Marilyn Rosa:
On April 17, 2020, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer, aged 71 years. Much loved mum and mum-in-law of LeeAnne and Mark, Phillip, Michelle and Stu, Malcolm and Megan, Matthew and Michelle, loved nana of Ashlee and Shane, Jack, Jarrod; Cecelia and Barry, Morgan, Thomas; Kerry, Madisen, loved great-nana of Chloe, Elise, Haylee, Ariya, and Tyler. Donations to Dog Watch would be appreciated in memory of Marilyn. A private cremation has been held, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2020