Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
MATHER, Marilyn Fay:
At Nurse Maude Hospice on May 27, 2020, aged 68 years. Loved wife and best friend of Bob, loving and loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharlene and Dave, and David and Clare (all Melbourne), nana of Noah, Jack, Eve, and Tess. Special thanks to Dr Phil Jacobs, Dr Michelle Vaughan, and the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude, who all made Marilyn's journey much easier. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Marilyn Mather, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Because of the prevailing travel restrictions, at Marilyn's request, a private cremation has taken place.

Published in The Press on May 30, 2020
