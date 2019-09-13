LOVATT, Marilyn Gem:
Born April 28, 1937, died peacefully at Roseneath Heritage Lifecare, Carterton, on September 9, 2019. Much loved by her brother Des and sister-in-law Barbara, and a loved and loving Aunt, Great-Aunt and Great-Great-Aunt. Special Aunt of Bryony Hope. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Grateful thanks to the Roseneath staff for their dedicated care. Messages to the Lovatt family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or may be left on Marilyn's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in The Press on Sept. 13, 2019