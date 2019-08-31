KIDD, Marilyn Ann:
On August 29, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 66 years. Dearly loved mother of Tracey, Louise, and Nicky, and their partners Ashley, Gary, and Sukhbir, cherished nana of Logan, Tyler, Amber, and Harvey. Much loved sister of June and Dave, and Julian and Helen, loved aunt of Daniel and Stephanie, and Ben. Many thanks to St John and the amazing staff of ICU, Christchurch Hospital for their outstanding care of Marilyn. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Marilyn Kidd, c/- PO Box 32139, Christchurch 8011. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Marilyn's life will be held in the Salvation Army Centre, 177 Linwood Avenue, Linwood, on Tuesday, September 3, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019