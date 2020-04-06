KEEP, Marilyn Avril (Avril):
On April 4, 2020. Loved wife, soulmate and very best friend of Graham Keep (Keepie) for 52 years. Loved Mum of Deborah Keep and Stephen Duncan (Cambridge), Catherine Keep and Colin Whipp (Oamaru), Laura-Beth and Elton Crane (Oamaru), and Derek and Candice Keep (Australia). Loved Nanny to her grandchildren; Rhys, Thomas, Alice, Broady, Anna, Isabelle, Sienna, Kirralee and Indie. Avril died with us at home after a short battle with cancer that she could not win. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to St John Oamaru. Messages and tributes can be left with Tributes Online www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2020