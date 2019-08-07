Marilyn BUTLER

Guest Book
  • "Words cannot express how one feels at such a sad time, but..."
    - Alison Zuppicich
  • "All our love to you and your family Hugh from your old..."
  • "I treasure the happy memories of us working together. It..."
    - Frances Webber
  • "BUTLER, Marilyn Therese (nee Dickson): On Monday, August 5,..."
    - Marilyn BUTLER
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

BUTLER, Marilyn Therese
(nee Dickson):
On August 5, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 70 years, dearly loved wife and best friend of Hugh, adored mother and mother-in-law of Amanda and John, Anita and Glenn, Matthew and Caroline, hugely treasured nana of Jack, and Matilda; Finnegan, Trent, and Bethany; Phoebe, and Jake.
"Slan Leat Avic"
Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Christchurch Hospital, Nurse Maude, and Pegasus Health for all the wonderful care and support given to Marilyn. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marilyn Butler, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Marilyn's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.30am, thereafter interment in the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.