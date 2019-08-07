BUTLER, Marilyn Therese
(nee Dickson):
On August 5, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 70 years, dearly loved wife and best friend of Hugh, adored mother and mother-in-law of Amanda and John, Anita and Glenn, Matthew and Caroline, hugely treasured nana of Jack, and Matilda; Finnegan, Trent, and Bethany; Phoebe, and Jake.
"Slan Leat Avic"
Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Christchurch Hospital, Nurse Maude, and Pegasus Health for all the wonderful care and support given to Marilyn. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marilyn Butler, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Marilyn's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.30am, thereafter interment in the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019