Marika KERDEMELIDIS

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Greek Orthodox Church
cnr Malvern Street and Roosevelt Avenue
St Albans
Death Notice

KERDEMELIDIS, Marika:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in her 92nd year, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The funeral will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church, cnr Malvern Street and Roosevelt Avenue, St Albans, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 1.30pm, followed by the burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Please join us after the burial for a celebration of Marika's life at the Church hall.

Published in The Press on June 10, 2020
