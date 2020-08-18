de JONG, Marijnus
Pieter Adrianus (Martin):
On August 16, 2020, suddenly at home Ashburton, aged 88 years. Loved husband and best friend of Jan and the late Netty. Much loved father and father-in-law of Pat and the late Elly Baker, Sue and the late Johann de Jong, Annette, Martin and Jill. Loved Opa of Jonathan, Carolyn and Stephanie; David and Martin; Craig and Pamela; and Jamie. Loved Great-Opa of Daniel, Makayla, Samuel, Harrison, Bella and Jesse; Chad and Mitchell; and Cameron. Messages to the de Jong family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Martin's life will be held at the Church of the Holy Name, Sealy Street, Ashburton, on Friday, August 21, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Aug. 18, 2020