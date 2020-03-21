Marie WILSON

Guest Book
  • "To The Wilson family,,, my Deepest Sympathy to you All, in..."
    - Hilary Boal
  • "WILSON, Ruth: Nanny, Your strength will inspire us daily...."
    - Ruth WILSON
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Trinity Church Dunsandel
25 Hororata Dunsandel Road
View Map
Death Notice

WILSON, Marie Ruth (Ruth):
Passed away peacefully on March, 18, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Edwin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharyn, Ross, Vicki, Stuart and Naruemon, Erin and Bruce, very special Nannie of Rylan, Bryce, Kane, Thalia, Nathan, Amy, Amber, Sian, Kate, James, and Holly, and an adored Great-Nannie of all her great-grandchildren.
Rest in peace Mother darling,
you are forever in our hearts.
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Ruth Wilson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the Trinity Church Dunsandel, 25 Hororata Dunsandel Road, on Tuesday, March 24, at 1.00pm (There will be limited indoor seating available), followed by interment in the Dunsandel Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.