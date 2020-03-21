WILSON, Marie Ruth (Ruth):
Passed away peacefully on March, 18, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Edwin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharyn, Ross, Vicki, Stuart and Naruemon, Erin and Bruce, very special Nannie of Rylan, Bryce, Kane, Thalia, Nathan, Amy, Amber, Sian, Kate, James, and Holly, and an adored Great-Nannie of all her great-grandchildren.
Rest in peace Mother darling,
you are forever in our hearts.
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Ruth Wilson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the Trinity Church Dunsandel, 25 Hororata Dunsandel Road, on Tuesday, March 24, at 1.00pm (There will be limited indoor seating available), followed by interment in the Dunsandel Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020