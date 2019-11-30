Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie WATSON. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim View Map Death Notice



Marie (nee Manson):

On November 29, 2019, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Marie passed away, with family at her side. A much loved wife of the late Ken and a loved mother and mother-in-law of Donelle and Peter Thomas (Blenheim), Joanne and the late Wayne Browne (Auckland), Grant and Raewyn (Nelson), and a much loved Grandma of Seamus (Christchurch), Seth (Nelson), Freya (Auckland).

Rest In Peace.

A much loved sister and sister-in-law of Jack and the late Bev and Tom (deceased) and Suzanne, and a loved Aunty of her many nieces and nephews and their families. Much loved sister-in-law of Vera and Bill Sara (both deceased), Aub (deceased) and Miri, Maurie and Colleen (both deceased), Merle and Dave Marr (both deceased), Joyce and Bill McCaa (deceased), Bev and John Langley (deceased), Alan and Julie (deceased), Bob (deceased) and Suzanne, and her many nieces and nephews and their families. Messages to 15 Clearwater Place, Blenheim 7201 or







In lieu of flowers a donation to St John, c/- PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Marie will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, December 3, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

