SLATTERY, Marie Joan:
On November 21, 2019, at Parklands Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bryan, cherished mother of Joanne, Sherryn, Mark, Kevin and Karyn, and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to the staff at Nazareth House, and Parklands Hospital for their loving care and support of our mother. Messages may addressed to The Family of the late Marie Slattery, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, November 27, at 10.00am, interment thereafter at the Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019