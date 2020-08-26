SKEVINGTON, Marie Rose:
On August 23, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Lorraine, and Greig and Michelle. Cherished grandma of Jackie, Kelly, Richard, Joseph; Nicholas, Rachael; and a loved great-grandma of Nyssa; Flynn and Riley. Messages to the Skevington family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, August 28, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2020