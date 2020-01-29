ROBERTSON,

Marie Lynette:

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Christchurch, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Loved mother of Mary-Ann, Andrea and Lindsay and 'Gran' to Amelia, Florence, Kate and Matthew. Thank you to family and friends for their support in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. An informal gathering to celebrate her life will be at the Heathcote Lounge at Cashmere View Retirement Village on Saturday, February 1, at 4.30pm. If able, home baking to share or cut flowers from your garden would be appreciated.

Please wear something bright and colourful to reflect Marie's zest for life.



