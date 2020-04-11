PUDNEY,
Marie Patricia (nee Nolan):
On April 8, 2020, at Christchurch Public Hospital; aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lee Pudney, a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Theresa and Mark Johnston, and Diane and Paul Findlay. A loved Grandma of Jarrard, Anna, Tyler, Amber, Mitchell, Sharna and Jasmin and all of her 18 great-grandchildren. The family wish to acknowledge the care given to Marie by the staff in Ward 14, Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Pudney family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020